(The Center Square) — South Carolina's Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for a Milo's Tea Company project in Spartanburg County.
The company plans to spend $130 million to establish its first South Carolina operation and its fourth plant in the United States. Milo's officials said the project would create 103 new jobs.
A South Carolina Department of Commerce spokesman told The Center Square that the value of JDCs depends on the wage rate paid to employees and the tier ranking of the county. Since the credits are performance-based, the company may not collect them until they have reached their investment and job creation requirements.
"South Carolina was the optimal location to efficiently serve our customers up and down the East Coast," Milo's Tea Company Chief Executive Officer Tricia Wallwork said in an announcement.
"Like our selection journey for our Oklahoma facility, we immediately felt at home in the Spartanburg area as we received a warm welcome from state and local community partners," Wallwork added. "South Carolina and Spartanburg County in particular proved to be the right ecosystem to help us advance our people-first culture by offering an excellent standard of living for our associates and robust workforce development resources to drive economic prosperity not only for our people, but also for the region."
The company expects operations at the facility in Moore at Park 290 at Interstate 26 to be up and running by the end of 2024. It includes a new 110,000-square-foot plant for brewing and bottling operations.