(The Center Square) — South Carolina is at a record-high average gas price per gallon and has a 2-cent-per gallon tax coming on July 1.
The tax is part of six consecutive years of gas tax increases in the state going toward road, bridge and infrastructure construction. The new state gas tax will be 28 cents per gallon, part of a Motor Fuel User Fee that began on July 1, 2017 and has led to $898.4 million in additional gas taxes paid in the state through March 2022.
The tax has gone from 16 cents a gallon in early 2017 to 28 cents a gallon.
South Carolina again hit a record-high average price per gallon on Thursday at $4.59, according to AAA data. It was a record high rate in all of the state’s municipalities.
The nationwide average is at a record high $4.97.
"People are still fueling up, despite these high prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet."
Over the first week of June, many of the highest price increases came in the Midwest with Michigan (+45 cents), Illinois (+41 cents), Indiana (+41 cents), Wisconsin (+39 cents), Ohio (+38 cents), Nebraska (+37 cents), Kentucky (+36 cents), Colorado (+35 cents), Minnesota (+34 cents) and Texas (+32 cents) atop the list.
South Carolina’s $4.59 average is up from $4.32 a week before, $4.02 a month ago and $2.81 last year.
The state started giving residents an income tax credit in 2017 for each year’s 2-cent increase, asking residents to keep their fuel and car maintenance receipts throughout the year.
Residents can claim, for two passenger vehicles, whichever is lower: The amount spent on vehicle maintenance that year or the amount of the 2-cent increase in gas tax in total paid for the year.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue reported 68,000 South Carolina residents claimed the income tax credit in 2021 for a total of $5.6 million.
The total income tax credit for state residents is capped each year, but South Carolina residents didn’t come close to reaching the $85 million cap in 2021. In 2020, it was 79,000 South Carolina residents claiming the credit for $3.4 million total.