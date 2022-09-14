(The Center Square) — South Carolina has the 10th-cheapest average gas price in the country as prices drop toward $3 per gallon, according to data from AAA.
South Carolina’s average was $3.30 on Wednesday after entering the week at $3.31.
The national average was $3.70 as of Wednesday.
"Less expensive oil usually leads to less expensive gas for drivers," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices below $3 per gallon."
South Carolina’s price were gallon was down nine cents from a week before and 22 cents from a month ago but is up from a $2.89 average on this date in 2021.
The Greenville area had the lowest average in the state at $3.20 while Hilton Head/Bluffton was the highest at $3.41.
While the prices and expectations continue to drop, the national average might not reach $3 per gallon, according to GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan.
"National average continues to fall on pace with expectations, remember this is a projection if oil prices don't materially rise in the weeks ahead, where #gasprices could go," DeHaan tweeted on Monday. "As of today, I don't know that we'll get as low as $2.99 for a national average."
One thing that could impact the price significantly is a national railroad strike, which could come as soon as this week.
"#GasPrices could jump 35-75c/gal if a railroad strike lasted more than a few days, should the shipment of these components impact refiners production abilities," DeHaan wrote. "Gasoline inventories could quickly draw. It's a situation to watch carefully."