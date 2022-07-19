(The Center Square) – South Carolina became the first state to have its average gas price drop below $4 per gallon, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
South Carolina’s average dipped to $3.99 on Tuesday, with the next lowest states being Texas ($4.00), Georgia ($4.01), Mississippi ($4.03), Louisiana ($4.06) and Tennessee ($4.08).
The national average is $4.50.
"Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices," said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. "And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices."
The average price is down from a high of $4.61 on June 12 and $4.16 a week ago, while the average price in the state was $2.91 a year ago.
The average price in Charleston was $4.08 on Tuesday while it was $3.88 in Columbia, $3.92 in Greenville, $3.97 in Myrtle Beach and $4.27 in the Hilton Head/Blufton area.
Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan tweeted that his company’s data showed South Carolina as the first with an average under $4 on Sunday with Texas going below the number on Monday.
$3.99/gal is still the most common #gasprice in the USA... while the average price is now $4.487/gal, the lowest since May 15. We're still slightly ahead for our projection for the national average to hit $3.999/gal by Aug 14. pic.twitter.com/LNw7cd2ScD— Patrick De Haan ⛽️📊 (@GasBuddyGuy) July 19, 2022
"We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years," De Haan wrote. "This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week. Barring major hurricanes, outages or unexpected disruptions, I forecast the national average to fall to $3.99/gal by mid-August,"
South Carolina has the lowest average price of gas in the country despite adding an addition 2-cent gas tax on July 1, part of legislation that increased the state gas tax from 16 cents a gallon in early 2017 to 28 cents a gallon.
"So far, we’ve seen the national average drop for 34 straight days, with over 25,000 stations now back at $3.99 per gallon or less, and thousands more stations will join this week," De Haan wrote. "In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead."