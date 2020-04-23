(The Center Square) – Two separate lawsuits have been filed against the state of South Carolina to allow elections by mail and for the release of prison inmates who meet certain criteria.
Both lawsuits cite concerns over COVID-19 as the reason for their filings. There are now 4,761 confirmed cases statewide, including 140 deaths.
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee and the South Carolina Democratic Party are asking the state Supreme Court to allow voting by mail through the end of the year. If approved, the change would encompass the June 9 primary and the Nov. 3 general election.
“Our leaders should be using every available tool to ensure South Carolina voters don’t have to choose between protecting their health and participating in our democracy,” DCCC Chairwoman Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., said in announcing the suit. “We’ll keep fighting to ensure voters can safely and freely participate in our democracy during this time of uncertainty.”
South Carolina law allows voters to obtain an absentee ballot that can be cast by mail, but they must meet certain requirements, such as if they will be out of the state on election day, are serving in the military or are a senior citizen.
The South Carolina chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, meanwhile, filed its lawsuit claiming the state is not doing enough to protect prisoners. As of Tuesday, 36 Department of Corrections staff and two inmates had tested positive for coronavirus. Both inmates and three employees are at the same facility, prompting corrections officials to put the prison on lockdown.
The lawsuit is asking for the release of inmates over the age of 50 and those with chronic health issues that would make them more susceptible to the disease who are eligible for parole and “do not demonstrate any threat to the community.”
The ACLU also is asking for the release of inmates with less than six months remaining on their sentence and those who are eligible for parole and have not had a disciplinary infraction in the past year.
Although Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday that certain retail businesses could start to reopen, he announced Tuesday schools will remain closed for the rest of the academic year. Schools have been closed since mid-March and had been scheduled to reopen at the end of April.
Instruction will continue online and via distance learning and all spring sports are cancelled.