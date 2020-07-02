(The Center Square) – Beginning this claim week, unemployed South Carolina workers who have exhausted pandemic emergency unemployment benefits are eligible for up to 10 weeks of extended unemployment, the Department of Employment and Workforce announced.
The 10-week benefit extension is federally funded, and payments are approved to continue through the end of December. Eligible candidates will be contacted by the department through the MyBenefits portal to certify and already must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment and 13 weeks of pandemic emergency unemployment compensation assistance.
The new benefit amount will be the same the individual received previously, plus the $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment compensation until federal benefits expire the week of July 25.
Since mid-March, 635,688 South Carolinians have filed initial claims for unemployment – more than a quarter of the state’s workforce.
In a meeting of the South Carolina House's COVID-19 Employment, Workforce and Business Recovery Committee on Wednesday, Employment and Workforce Director Dan Ellzey described how the department developed a response plan early in the pandemic based on the high levels of unemployment in 2008 and 2009.
“Two weeks later, we threw it away,” Ellzey said. “We had gone through the ceiling. We were in an area no one had ever been in before.”
Before the pandemic, the department processed an average of about 2,000 unemployment claims each week. The week of March 15, Ellzey said, the number spiked to nearly 88,000 in one week.
Now, weekly numbers are declining slightly. For the week ending June 27, nearly 16,959 people filed initial claims for unemployment payments, a decrease of 139 initial claims from the previous week.
Between March 15 and June 30, the Department of Employment and Workforce has distributed more than $2.72 billion in combined state and federal unemployment funds. Regular unemployment is paid out of the state unemployment insurance trust fund, funded by employer taxes. Pandemic Emergency Unemployment and the new 10-week extended benefits are funded with federal funds.