South Carolina residents will remain eligible for federally funded emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) supplements through the end of the year or the end of the federal emergency declaration, whichever comes first.
The announcement came from Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday. Since the state is not under an emergency declaration, the governor had to seek the extension or the additional funds would have ended on Aug. 1. SNAP funds are all federally paid but the state and federal government share administrative costs of the program 50/50.
“Approximately 295,000 households, representing 610,000 DSS clients, currently receive supplemental Nutrition Assistance in South Carolina from the federally-funded SNAP program. Emergency Allotments (supplements), funded 100% by the federal government, have been provided to beneficiary households in South Carolina since the onset of the pandemic in March of 2020,” according to South Carolina Department of Social Services Director Michael Leach, who requested the extension. “While SNAP allotment amounts vary depending on household size, income, countable household expenses, and other federal eligibility requirements, the average emergency allotment for a household is an additional $177 per month.”
Leach had to submit an Administrative Agency Declaration to the U.S. Department of Agriculture in order to continue receiving the funds. That application was approved on Thursday.
The emergency supplements have had a large impact on many households, Leach wrote, using the example of a one-person elderly household which would normally receive $19 a month but has been able to receive $215 in emergency funds per month since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus received a $234 monthly allotment.
“Our moral and ethical duty during the COVID-19 pandemic is to protect the lives of the most vulnerable South Carolinians – our elderly, young and at-risk population,” McMaster wrote. “… Accordingly, I hereby direct the department to take all actions necessary to remain authorized by the federal government to receive emergency SNAP supplements ... By taking this action, we are protecting vulnerable and at-risk South Carolinians, while avoiding disruption and confusion at grocery stores and markets across our State.”