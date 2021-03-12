(The Center Square) – Wireless network operator T-Mobile is investing $10.2 million to expand operations in South Carolina, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The investment will create 540 jobs at T-Mobile's Customer Experience Center in North Charleston.
“We are so excited for what’s to come as we expand our operations and team in Charleston, and we can’t wait to tap into the tremendous talent this area has to offer,” T-Mobile Executive Vice President of Customer Care Callie Field said.
The new jobs will bring the facility's total to 1,540 full-time positions.
On Time Distribution: The water and air filtration company will invest $5.8 million to establish operations in Manning. The investment will create 75 jobs over the next five years. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Clarendon County to help the project.
Basware: The e-invoicing solutions provider will expand its North American headquarters in Indian Land. The expansion will create about 15 jobs over the next three years.