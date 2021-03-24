(The Center Square) – Tyson Foods plans to invest $55 million over the next five years to reestablish operations in South Carolina, turning its existing Columbia facility into a meat portioning and packing operation, Gov. Henry McMaster announced.
The new operation will create 330 jobs, more than double the number of employees who previously worked at the facility, McMaster said. Tyson initially will invest $42 million. It then plans to invest in additional improvements and production equipment.
“We’re pleased to bring operations back to Columbia and are very grateful for the strong state and local support we’ve received for this project," Tyson Fresh Meats Senior Vice President and General Manager Nate Hodne said in a statement. "Once operational, this new facility will help us meet growing demand from our retail customers with high-quality, pre-cut, pre-packaged fresh beef and pork.”
The South Carolina Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $500,000 Set-Aside grant for the project. Set-Aside grants help with road or site improvements related to a business' location or expansion.
Operations are expected to begin in May, McMaster said.
Fibertex Nonwovens: The manufacturing company that specializes in spunlace products will invest more than $49.5 million to expand in Gray Court. The expansion will create 39 jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved a $100,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant to Laurens County to help the project.
Studio Displays: The custom exhibit manufacturer will invest $7.1 million to expand in Indian Land. The expansion will create 43 jobs. The expansion is expected to be completed by October. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project.