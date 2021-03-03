(The Center Square) – Pall Corp. will invest $30.2 million to build a new facility in South Carolina to support the development and production of vaccines and therapeutics, including a COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Henry McMaster's office said.
The new operation in Duncan will create 425 jobs and is expected to be operational in May 2021.
"Spartanburg County provides Pall with the diverse workforce we need to manufacture life-saving therapeutics and vaccines," Pall Life Sciences President Joseph Repp said. "We look forward to building our presence in this county."
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project, the governor's office said.
Job development credits reimburse companies to offset the cost of locating or expanding a business in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Department of Commerce. The program uses the personal withholding taxes of new employees to reimburse eligible capital expenditures. Funding is generated by the state personal income tax withholding paid by a company’s employees.
King Machine: The tire mold manufacturer will invest more than $2.6 million to expand operations in Sumter. The investment will create 30 jobs and includes a new 50,000-square-foot facility in Black River Industrial Park.
Omatic Software: The data integration company will invest $450,000 to expand operations in Mount Pleasant. The investment will create 100 jobs over five years. The expansion in Portside Ferry Wharf will serve as Omatic's corporate headquarters and be the main hub for software research and development and sales and operations.