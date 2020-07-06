(The Center Square) – While Gov. Henry McMaster has said he will not mandate the use of masks and face coverings statewide, several cities and counties in South Carolina have ordered the use of face masks to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,505 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday out of 7,990 new tests performed, a positive rate of 18.8 percent. Statewide, 69 percent of available hospital beds are in use, with 17 percent in use by COVID-19 patients. Since March, there have been 46,247 confirmed cases, with 819 confirmed deaths.
So far, 21 cities and counties across the state have active mask mandates, including several that went into effect over the weekend.
“Municipalities … know their local situation. They know their local customers. They know their people. They know their business establishments,” McMaster said last week. “A careful consideration of restrictions is entirely appropriate at that local level. One size does not fit all. We have 271 local jurisdictions that can take action if they see fit.”
The Richland County Council voted Thursday to require mask use, as did the City of Myrtle Beach.
“We’ve tried this voluntarily for over a month and many have been very, very good, but others have ignored our voluntary requests, our pleas, and they have gone home and become very ill,” Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Karen Riordan said. “We need to flatten the curve in our great state and in our Grand Strand, specifically in Myrtle Beach.”
Rock Hill’s City Council passed a citywide emergency ordinance Monday that requires mask use. The Conway City Council will discuss a mask mandate at its meeting Monday. The town council of Surfside Beach has scheduled a special meeting Tuesday afternoon to discuss a potential face mask mandate.
Most of South Carolina’s larger cities already have mask mandates in effect.
The city of Charleston required face masks to be used as of Wednesday at restaurants and retail stores, on public transportation, and outdoors when social distancing rules cannot be followed. A violation could be punished with a $50 fine.
The city of Columbia mandated mask use June 26, requiring masks in stores and restaurants, and for all employees who interact with the public. Children under the age of 11 and those with medical conditions that prevent them from safely using masks are exempt. Face coverings are not required in churches.
North Charleston required masks beginning Friday in any indoor business or government building, or any indoor area where social distancing is not possible. Violations will apply to only businesses and organizations, not individuals.
Mount Pleasant and Greenville require mask use in retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, barbershops and town buildings. In both cities, violations can result in fines of up to $100, and business owners who fail to comply face revocation of licenses and permits.