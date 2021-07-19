(The Center Square) – While $8.8 billion is expected to come into South Carolina from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the bulk of that funding will be going to local and county governments or directly to individual state agencies.
That leaves about $2.5 billion for the state to manage with tight restrictions, which is why the AccelerateSC committee met to discuss projects for broadband expansion, business grants, state infrastructure and revenue replacement.
“We need to be smart with what we do with this money,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during last week's meeting. “We owe it to the citizens … that we invest it in smart things that produce benefits.”
A large part of the AccelerateSC discussion centered on a more than $600 million project to get fiber lines in place to provide broadband access for all South Carolina residents.
AccelerateSC is a group of business, tourism and agricultural leaders assembled by McMaster to advise on COVID-19 economic issues
Jim Stritzinger, the broadband coordinator for the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff, presented a plan that would fit into the ARPA’s timeline of committing funds by Dec. 31, 2024, and spending them by Dec. 31, 2026, to get the fiber in place with more than $200 million in private investment while spending a little more than $400 million of the state’s ARPA funds.
“I really think that we’re building for the next 100 years,” Stritzinger said. “We’re not building for a three-year stopgap.”
The stopgap Stritzinger referenced was brought up by committee member and Hughes Development Corporation Chairman Bob Hughes, who suggested the state look into Elon Musk’s Starlink to get everyone in the state satellite internet availability at a lower cost estimated to be $60 million.
“It would be three years quicker, $400 million cheaper,” Hughes said. “It would not be the world’s greatest internet, but it would pass the standard we talking about.”
Stritzinger’s argument against that maneuver, however, was twofold. First, Stritzinger has spoken with Musk’s company, and it doesn't have the bandwidth on satellites to make a project that large happen. He also explained fiber has large value outside of broadband internet in that it also is a backbone for wireless telephone provider networks.
While the ARPA money cannot be used for infrastructure projects, the funds can go to revenue replacement for government entities that have lost funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. The revenue replacement then can be used toward projects.
The committee heard a presentation that involved accelerating a project on I-26 between its intersection with I-95 and South Carolina Highway 27 near Ridgeville as the state looks to cover nearly $170 million in lost revenue for the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Another focus of the committee was assisting many of the businesses throughout the state that have been paying into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund, which previously received an $835 million boost from CARES Act funding.
The ARPA funds cannot be used to cover unemployment costs to businesses because it cannot be used to replace or lower a tax, so the committee tasked Director of Employment and Workforce Director Daniel Ellzey with coming up with a proposal for a business grant program that would go to the businesses who pay into the unemployment insurance system, which would not include non-profits or government entities.