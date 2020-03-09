South Carolina lawmakers are debating making changes to how the state executes prisoners on death row, The Augusta Chronicle reported.
The state was once the state with the highest number of executions in the country, but it has not executed a prisoner in nine years, the news agency reported. There are 37 inmates on death row, but the state is having trouble getting its hands on the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections.
The House is considering a bill that would require prisoners' sentences to be carried out by electrocution if lethal injection is not available. The bill already passed the Senate.
Prisoners currently can choose between lethal injection and electrocution, but lethal injection is the default choice if prisoners do not make a choice.
Rep. Eddie Tallon, R-Spartanburg, told the news agency the state needed a way to perform capital punishment.
“We have to have a method in which to carry out the sentences of the court,” Tallon said to the news agency.
Rep. Justin Bamberg, D-Bamberg, said during a hearing last month that electrocution should not be considered.
South Carolina executed 31 inmates between 1995 and 2005. Since then, there have been six executions, with the last being in 2011, according to the news agency.
Lethal injection has been the default choice by all but three inmates since 1995, the news agency reported.
Another bill in the works would allow companies that supply lethal injection drugs to remain secret, according to the news agency.
