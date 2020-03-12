(The Center Square) – State lawmakers are considering making changes to the state's business license tax.
H.4431 is in the Senate Committee on Finance. The bill, known as the Business License Tax Reform Act, unanimously passed the full House in February.
"For nearly a decade, the S.C. Chamber’s Small Business Council has been advocating for a bill that standardizes the business license tax system across all cities and creates a state-run central portal for businesses to apply and pay for their licenses. The current system is complex, costly, and lacks transparency," WPDE-TV reported the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce said in a news release.
The South Carolina Chamber of Commerce believes that the bill is important because reform in the area is "much-needed," WPDE reported. The bill makes big changes, including creating a standard application form, as well as standard renewal dates, appeals procedures and class schedules. It also makes it so that there is a central online payment portal that will be administered by a government agency, according to WPDE.
“We commend and thank the South Carolina House of Representatives, Speaker Lucas, Chairman Sandifer, and sponsor Representative Jay Jordan for making H.4431 a priority and putting in the work to get this bill passed,” Ted Pitts, the president and CEO of the South Carolina Chamber, told WPDE. “This bill will help our state’s small businesses by reforming the state’s burdensome and complex business license tax system. We now call on the Senate to take up and pass this important piece of legislation.”
Bloomberg Tax reported the law currently allows localities to impose a tax on businesses based on their gross receipts, which businesses say is burdensome.