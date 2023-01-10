(The Center Square) — A Charleston-based cold storage warehousing and logistics company plans to establish operations in Dorchester County, but it’s not clear what, if any, incentives the state offered to encourage the project.
FlexCold will spend $49.9 million on a cold storage facility on Patriot Boulevard in North Charleston, the company’s first cold storage facility in The Palmetto State and second in the country. The company plans to create 59 new jobs as part of the project.
FlexCold focuses on storing, handling, and distributing poultry, seafood, meat, packaged goods and frozen produce. The company targets "strategic locations" it sees as "advantageous" to the evolving food supply chain.
"Cold storage is a fast-growing segment of the logistics and distribution business at the Port of Charleston, and Dorchester County is excited to welcome FlexCold," Dorchester County Council Chairman Stuart T. Friddle said in an announcement. "It’s encouraging to see such a dynamic company establish operations in our community."
Operations at the facility should start by late summer 2024. A spokesman for Gov. Henry McMaster did not respond to a request to confirm whether South Carolina taxpayers will be on the hook for any incentives used to lure FlexCold to Dorchester County.
"SC Ports has significantly upgraded its refrigerated capabilities to efficiently handle more frozen and fresh products for the growing Southeast consumer base," SC Ports President and Chief Executive Officer Barbara Melvin said in an announcement. "FlexCold’s investment will complement these efforts and further enhance the cold chain in South Carolina. This innovative facility will expand the ability to move more frozen products, such as seafood, through the Port of Charleston."