(The Center Square) – South Carolina has expended its $2.7 billion in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money, and the state’s AccelerateSC committee has recommended extending the contract of the management company it paid more than $10.9 million to help administer the funds.
If the committee’s unanimous recommendation is approved by the South Carolina Legislature, Guidehouse would work with the state as it administers $2.5 billion American Rescue Plan Act funding. Guidehouse worked with more than 20 states in managing the spending of CARES Act and FEMA funds.
AccelerateSC committee member Fred Carter, president of Francis Marion University, asked during Tuesday's committee meeting whether the plan was to use Guidehouse again.
“I certainly hope so, Dr. Carter,” said Brian Gaines, executive budget director at the South Carolina Department of Administration. “Marcia (Adams) and I would strongly accept that recommendation from you all and, hopefully, will be included in the ultimate plan that gets presented to the Governor.”
Adams, the executive director of the South Carolina Department of Administration, said Guidehouse was essential in vetting all of the requests for CARES Act funds from 11,000 local businesses and nonprofits, including ensuring its work was done correctly to the point that if there was an error in paperwork and the state owed money, Guidehouse would be on the hook to pay back those funds up to three times the value of its initial contract with the state – or $30 million.
Local governments also can choose to use Guidehouse’s services under its current rates for ARPA funding administration.
Of the $8.9 billion headed to local governments in South Carolina under ARPA, counties will receive $1 billion, $191 million will go to metropolitan cities and $435 million to smaller cities and towns, called nonentitlement units.
The state will receive $188 million in a capital projects fund. While complete guidance on that spending isn’t available, accepted uses include public health and rural broadband, reopening key industries and water/sewer infrastructure.
The ARPA funds must be committed before Dec. 31, 2024, and, in specific cases of infrastructure projects, can be spent until Dec. 31, 2026.
“I think that this is a great opportunity across the state, not only to get in conjunction with these local localities because there is about a billion dollars out there,” said committee member Tyler Servant, an Horry County Council member and chief operating officer of Surfside Realty Company. “We can partner up on projects, specifically infrastructure projects with local governments and turn the $2.4 billion into $3.5 billion. So I think there should be some coordination efforts there. … Four or five months ago, a lot of these infrastructure projects seemed insurmountable. Now, they seem feasible.”
The state is not able to tell county or local governments how to use the funds, but Gov. Henry McMaster said he hoped the state could work with local governments to make the most of the funds.
“I know that a lot of these entities out there are hurrying as fast as they can to get the money and probably haven’t thought that much about some of the points that have been raised here today on collaboration and those kind of things,” McMaster said. "So, I think it would be best if we could move with some recommendations rather quickly.”
The AccelerateSC Committee, which was created in 2020, met Tuesday at the University of South Carolina’s Alumni Center. The committee cannot make spending decisions but it can provide recommendations on the best use of the funds set to be sent to the state.
Funding decisions must be approved by the Legislature.
“We can use the money to build for the future, not on temporary things, but to build with the imagination and commitment to the principle,” McMaster said. “I think that we can jump ahead 10 years or so if we’re really smart. And we can help convince others to head in the same direction … to invest this money and not just spend it.”