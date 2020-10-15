(The Center Square) – Fifty-three state legislators were recognized for their pro-business voting records by the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce in the Chamber’s annual legislative scorecard.
Key issues scored in the analysis included COVID-19 liability protections for businesses acting in good faith, funding for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund, broadband expansion, tax reform and workforce housing.
“This year put never-before-seen pressure on our state’s business community, and legislators were called upon to enact policies that supported small businesses and jobs,” Chamber President and CEO Ted Pitts said. “The legislators on this list showed dedication to passing legislation that will help business recover in both the short and long term.”
Six legislators – five Republicans and one Democrat – earned a perfect score and were recognized as “business champions” by the Chamber: Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee; Sen. Ronnie Cramer, R-Lexington; Rep. Cal Forrest, R-Lexington; Rep. Jay Jordan, R-Florence; Rep. Russell Ott, D-Calhoun; and Senate President Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee.
An additional 47 legislators earned scores between 90% and 99% for support of pro-jobs, business friendly policies.