(The Center Square) – South Carolina will be lowering or keeping level unemployment insurance taxes on the state’s businesses.
While many states had to borrow money during the COVID-19 pandemic to pay unprecedented amounts of unemployment benefits, South Carolina did not. The state entered the pandemic with $1.1 billion in its unemployment fund, and it was drawn down at one point to $350 million. The state used $500 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, however, to replenish the fund so tax rates for businesses did not increase.
“The pandemic confirmed something that we had learned in that, if you’re prepared, you can get through things,” South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey said.
The state's unemployment fund now has a balance of $1.19 billion.
“While other states had to take out millions of dollars in loans to cover the cost of unemployment, South Carolina took a fiscally responsible approach that is now paying dividends in lower taxes for our businesses and zero debt to repay,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “[Thursday's] announcement will save South Carolina’s businesses millions of dollars, allowing them to reinvest into our state and create even more jobs for our people.”
Employers pay into the unemployment trust fund, which then pays out benefits to employees who lose their jobs and are deemed eligible for the benefit.
Employers' tax rates are tiered and based on an employer’s computed benefit ratio. Tax rates range from 0.06% to 5.46%. McMaster and Ellzey said the state will set 2022 rates to produce about the same level of revenue as 2020 and 2021. Rates will be lower than the previous two years or remain the same, they said.
Ellzey said the state has 8,000 more people employed than it did in February 2020 and its 4.1% unemployment rate is better than the 4.8% national average. Ellzey also said 107,000 jobs are posted on South Carolina’s jobs site.
“We are committed to helping employers and claimants,” Ellzey said. “This is just one way we are able to do that. We are also focused on supporting a thriving workforce, by encouraging businesses and citizens to reach out to us regarding employment opportunities.”
Ellzey said the state learned from having to borrow $1 billion from the federal government during the Great Recession for the unemployment trust fund. The state was able to pay off that loan early in 2015, saving the state’s businesses approximately $12 million.
After the federal loan was repaid, a five-year plan to rebuild the trust fund that was completed in 2019.