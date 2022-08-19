(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses were granted more than $86.3 million in federal Shuttered Venue Operators Grant in a program that closed last month.
The grants attempted to provide funding for entertainment venues, theaters, museums, aquariums, talent representatives and similar businesses that were forced to shut down – partially or completely – during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The number increased from $71.8 million that had been sent to South Carolina businesses as of October. Overall, 121 South Carolina businesses received grants in the program’s first phase while 76 received supplemental grants.
Greenville’s Peace Center Foundation was the only South Carolina business that received the maximum $10 million grant.
The Richland-Lexington Riverbanks Park District ($6.6 million), Alabama Theatre at Barefoot Landing ($4.3 million), Gilmore Entertainment Group ($4.1 million), Greenville Arena District ($3.5 million), South Carolina Aquarium ($2.9 million), Charleston Gaillard Management Corporation ($2.6 million) and Fort Mill’s Carolina Crown ($2.2 million) were the South Carolina businesses that received more than $2 million in grants.
Fifteen others received between $1 million and $2 million in grants.
In total, $14.57 billion were granted to businesses nationally with 17,637 applications submitted and 13,011 approved for $11.3 billion in the first phases and 9,800 awarded for $3.27 billion in the supplemental phase.
California ($2.4 billion), New York ($2.1 billion) and Texas ($1.2 billion) received the largest sum of the funds, distributed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and capped at $10 million per business.
The largest South Carolina grant in 2022 went to Conway-based Theatre of the Republic, which received $433,000.
Nationally, the first phase of grants went to: 4,824 live music operators; 3,396 live performing arts operators; 1,404 talent representatives; 1,621 motion picture operators; 815 museum operators; and 951 theatrical producers.
The second phase of grants went to: 3,698 live music operators; 2,667 live performing arts operators; 1,069 talent representatives; 1,235 motion picture operators; 339 museum operators; and 792 theatrical producers.