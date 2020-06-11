(The Center Square) – South Carolina reported 687 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, again setting a single-day record.
The previous high, 542, was reported Monday, which was the third time in four days the single-day record was broken. Statewide there have been 16,441 COVID-19 cases and 575 deaths.
Joan Duwve, director of the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s health division, unveiled the numbers at the agency’s board meeting Thursday morning. She said the percentage of positive daily tests is above 12 percent, which indicates coronavirus is spreading.
Health officials previously have said the recent spike in new cases primarily was due to increased testing efforts.
Duwve also said contact tracing is showing clusters of the virus, including multiple family members becoming infected.
“That percent positive rate continues to increase as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases, not cases that were asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed,” she said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said at a Wednesday news conference the data show an increase since Memorial Day weekend, which included many large gatherings where people were not wearing face masks or practicing social distancing. There is concern a similar spike could be seen after the Fourth of July weekend.
Gov. Henry McMaster said at the same news conference he has “no intention” of closing businesses again and encouraged residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and others.
“At this point, the answer is individual responsibility, not mandates from the government,” he said.
Also Wednesday, the task forced aimed at reopening schools in the fall released a draft report of suggested guidelines. Among them were longer school days and longer lunch periods to promote social distancing, staggered arrival and dismissal times and one-way hallways similar to what is being used in grocery stores.
The report also suggested schools deactivate drinking fountains and train teachers and staff on the proper use of personal protective equipment and best practices for sanitizing surfaces.
The task force also wants the state to remove the cap on retiree salaries, predicting the need for more teachers, school nurses and social workers and saying retired professionals could be tapped to fill any potential shortages.
Schools are also being asked to survey parents and students about underlying conditions that would put them at higher risk and then develop criteria for students who prefer using remote learning.