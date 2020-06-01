(The Center Square) – South Carolina has received $12.59 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid as of May 19, the 30th-highest amount among all 50 states relative to the number of its COVID-19 cases and resulting economic disruption, according to an analysis by 24/7 Wall St.
The federal funding received by South Carolina per COVID-19 case was $1,389,713, while federal funds per jobless claim in the state since March stood at $25,489, the study by the financial news and opinion website concluded.
As of mid-March, the number of jobless claims filed in the state amounted to 20.9 percent of the labor force, according to 24/7 Wall St. And COVID-19 cases in South Carolina numbered 178 for every 100,000 state residents, the analysis said.
Congress has signed off on more than $3 trillion in coronavirus relief funds since late March, with the money going to individuals, businesses, and state and local governments. The formula for distributing the funds, however, often did not reflect the severity of each state’s COVID-19 outbreak, the study’s authors found.
---
Federal Aid to States, Relative to COVID Severity (Highest to Lowest)
|Rank
|State
|Federal Funding Disbursed as of May 19 (in Billions)
|Federal Funding per Covid-19 Case
|Federal Funding per Jobless Claim Since March
|Jobless Claims as % of Labor Force
|Covid Cases per 100,000
|1
|Wyoming
|$2.95
|$5,106,612
|$84,806
|12.1%
|100
|2
|Montana
|$4.14
|$8,795,533
|$42,607
|18.5%
|44
|3
|Alaska
|$3.44
|$8,625,278
|$38,824
|25.7%
|54
|4
|South Dakota
|$3.86
|$958,578
|$90,229
|9.3%
|456
|5
|Vermont
|$3.09
|$3,278,361
|$49,292
|18.3%
|151
|6
|North Dakota
|$3.87
|$1,941,429
|$59,841
|16.2%
|262
|7
|Utah
|$9.54
|$1,291,450
|$62,362
|9.6%
|234
|8
|Idaho
|$5.54
|$2,258,119
|$42,562
|15.0%
|140
|9
|Oregon
|$12.45
|$3,342,489
|$34,674
|17.1%
|89
|10
|Hawaii
|$5.18
|$8,087,307
|$23,389
|33.3%
|45
|11
|West Virginia
|$4.98
|$3,299,329
|$34,905
|18.1%
|84
|12
|Texas
|$78.81
|$1,578,885
|$40,598
|13.9%
|174
|13
|Maine
|$4.94
|$2,838,461
|$36,612
|19.7%
|130
|14
|Nebraska
|$6.63
|$611,195
|$56,584
|11.4%
|562
|15
|Arkansas
|$7.58
|$1,539,032
|$37,412
|14.9%
|163
|16
|Colorado
|$17.93
|$797,546
|$45,894
|12.5%
|395
|17
|Missouri
|$17.70
|$1,597,058
|$33,415
|17.3%
|181
|18
|Illinois
|$41.28
|$421,127
|$42,712
|15.0%
|769
|19
|Oklahoma
|$10.97
|$1,998,447
|$27,141
|22.0%
|139
|20
|New Mexico
|$5.58
|$901,637
|$40,140
|14.7%
|296
|21
|Tennessee
|$18.49
|$1,006,330
|$37,586
|14.8%
|271
|22
|Wisconsin
|$17.56
|$1,363,180
|$33,834
|16.7%
|222
|23
|Delaware
|$3.78
|$470,913
|$41,761
|18.8%
|831
|24
|Kansas
|$9.04
|$1,084,349
|$37,282
|16.4%
|286
|25
|Arizona
|$18.34
|$1,293,967
|$33,429
|15.6%
|198
|26
|California
|$118.68
|$1,450,958
|$28,203
|21.7%
|207
|27
|Florida
|$60.85
|$1,296,143
|$30,605
|19.4%
|220
|28
|New Hampshire
|$5.12
|$1,377,169
|$28,264
|23.6%
|274
|29
|North Carolina
|$26.22
|$1,330,881
|$29,478
|17.6%
|190
|30
|South Carolina
|$12.59
|$1,389,713
|$25,489
|20.9%
|178
|31
|Virginia
|$23.87
|$781,647
|$35,070
|15.5%
|359
|32
|Kentucky
|$11.50
|$1,424,909
|$15,489
|36.1%
|181
|33
|Maryland
|$18.17
|$437,227
|$36,843
|15.3%
|688
|34
|New York
|$74.82
|$212,949
|$37,312
|21.0%
|1,798
|35
|Ohio
|$34.43
|$1,189,167
|$29,413
|20.3%
|248
|36
|Minnesota
|$18.54
|$1,088,796
|$29,261
|20.5%
|303
|37
|Mississippi
|$7.52
|$642,645
|$30,897
|19.2%
|392
|38
|Iowa
|$9.39
|$613,690
|$31,279
|17.5%
|485
|39
|Alabama
|$12.94
|$1,045,488
|$27,446
|21.0%
|253
|40
|Washington
|$22.68
|$1,218,495
|$21,085
|27.7%
|247
|41
|Indiana
|$19.04
|$663,325
|$29,569
|19.0%
|429
|42
|Nevada
|$8.42
|$1,192,485
|$19,215
|28.6%
|233
|43
|New Jersey
|$31.98
|$214,617
|$30,557
|23.5%
|1,673
|44
|Massachusetts
|$24.65
|$280,363
|$29,866
|21.7%
|1,274
|45
|Pennsylvania
|$39.35
|$618,024
|$21,974
|27.8%
|497
|46
|Georgia
|$28.70
|$738,680
|$15,637
|35.9%
|369
|47
|Michigan
|$30.62
|$584,916
|$22,285
|27.9%
|524
|48
|Rhode Island
|$4.31
|$332,864
|$27,033
|28.9%
|1,225
|49
|Louisiana
|$14.23
|$406,022
|$23,730
|28.8%
|752
|50
|Connecticut
|$11.94
|$313,377
|$20,026
|31.5%
|1,067
Source: 24/7 Wall St.