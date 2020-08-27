(The Center Square) – South Carolina has submitted its grant application for the Lost Wages Assistance federal unemployment program to provide an additional $300 weekly benefit to claimants, the governor’s office announced.
The state is awaiting federal approval of the grant.
“We’ve chosen to participate in this program in a way that will provide additional unemployment relief from the federal government while maintaining our strong record of fiscal responsibility and protecting the interests of South Carolinians,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.
South Carolina’s application was submitted to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seven days after the first grant applications were approved. FEMA has approved grant applications for at least 34 other states.
“Deciding whether or not it was in the state’s best interest to apply for these funds was not an easy decision,” South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) Executive Director Dan Ellzey said. “Taking the time to weigh the options in order to best mitigate the state’s risk and ensure it wouldn’t cost South Carolina taxpayers was the right thing for the governor and legislators to do.”
Funding for the Lost Wages Assistance benefit comes from a finite allocation of $44 billion from FEMA’s Disaster Relief Fund, which was set aside by President Donald Trump earlier this month. Because the benefit is a limited amount of funds distributed between participating states, it will last as long as funds are available, depending on participation of states in the program.
The benefit will end when funds run out or Congress takes action to provide additional unemployment benefits. According to federal rules, grant funds may not be distributed after Dec. 26.
“DEW has been testing changes in its benefits portal based upon guidance provided by the U.S. Department of Labor,” Ellzey said. “If South Carolina is approved, we will work as quickly as possible with our vendor to get the application into the system.”
To receive the benefit, claimants must be eligible for at least $100 in state or federal unemployment, to which the benefit will add $300. South Carolina’s average weekly benefit amount is roughly $260.
South Carolina has the eighth-fastest decreasing amount of unemployment claims in the country, according to personal finance website WalletHub.