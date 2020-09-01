(The Center Square) – South Carolinians soon will be able to visit loved ones in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, provided they follow stringent guidelines released Tuesday by the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
Limited, outdoor, socially distanced visits to residents of such facilities will be permitted once facilities meet certain criteria established by the state. The state did not set a date or deadline for facilities to allow visitation.
“It is expected that months of separation and isolation among residents has caused loneliness, depression, stress and anxiety among residents,” Gov. Henry McMaster said. “The time has come, based on what we’ve learned, what we’ve experienced, to reunite our family members, loved ones, and caregivers safely as best we can.”
DHEC Acting Director Marshall Taylor and Public Health Director Joan Duwve outlined provisions for safe visits to nursing homes during a news conference Tuesday alongside McMaster at the state Capitol.
All visitors, facility staff and residents are required to undergo COVID-19 screening before visitation. Visitors must wear masks and remain at least 6 feet away from residents throughout.
Maximum time allowed for visitation will depend on the medical documentation presented by visitors when they arrive. Visitors who are able to present a medical record of a negative COVID-19 test within 5 days or an appropriate antibody test performed within 30 days are permitted to visit facilities for up to one hour. Visitors without such documentation may visit for a maximum of 15 minutes.
“Protecting the health and well-being of nursing home residents is the center of this plan,” Taylor said. "These guidelines do not mean that visitation is available to everyone at every facility.”
Facilities are permitted to allow visitation if they meet state criteria on disease transmission rates, availability of personal protective equipment and availability of coronavirus testing within the facility. Duwve said 90 nursing homes in the state meet criteria for case counts, and 31 more nursing homes likely soon will meet the criteria.
McMaster described restricting visitations at South Carolina nursing homes last spring as “a heartbreaking necessity.”