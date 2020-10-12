(The Center Square) – Small and minority-owned businesses and nonprofits in South Carolina may apply for grant awards to be reimbursed for qualifying expenditures for providing services or revenue loss because of the response to COVID-19.
Announced by the Department of Administration on Monday, grants in the amount of $2,500 up to $50,000 will be funded with federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act money.
Businesses and nonprofits can apply for relief grants beginning Oct. 19, and applications must be received no later than Nov. 1.
To qualify for a grant, small and minority-owned businesses must employ 25 or fewer employees, be located in South Carolina, have been operational from Oct. 13, 2019, to present and must have experienced economic effects because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nonprofits must be a registered 501(c)(3) organization, registered as a public charity in South Carolina, physically located within the state and have been operational from Oct. 13, 2019, to present.
Grants will be administered by the Department of Administration in cooperation with Guidehouse Inc., a professional grant management services provider.