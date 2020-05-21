(The Center Square) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday issued an order allowing several types of tourist attractions to reopen as Memorial Day weekend approaches.
State health officials, however, urged residents and visitors to still be cautious as the number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina reached 9,175, with 407 deaths.
McMaster’s order lifted restrictions on theme parks, arcades, go-kart tracks, mini-golf courses and bingo halls, as well as museums, aquariums and planetariums. Places such as bowling alleys, night clubs, theaters, concert venues and performing arts centers were not included, but the governor said guidelines for them are expected to be announced soon.
State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said people should continue to practice social distancing, avoid large crowds and wear face masks, precautions McMaster echoed.
“This is a dangerous, dangerous disease, a dangerous virus,” he said in his announcement. “Things that we may have done before out of courtesy and good manners are now actually matters of life and death.
“We can’t keep things closed forever, of course,” he said. “The Constitution doesn’t allow it, neither does common sense and neither would the economy.”
The Department of Health and Environmental Control estimated 86 percent of the people who have had coronavirus have not been tested and projected more than 65,500 residents have contracted COVID-19.
McMaster also said he will sign an executive order allowing youth sports to resume, with practices starting May 30 and games no sooner than June 15. Sports include baseball, softball, soccer and lacrosse, as well as adult softball.
Coaches are required to wear face coverings at all times, and players are encourage to wear them when not on the field of play. Chewing gum and spitting are prohibited, and players, coaches and umpires should bring their own water bottles. Equipment cannot be shared and handshakes, fist bumps and high-fives are not allowed before, during or after games.
While colleges in the state have announced plans for resuming in-person classes for the fall semester, a University of South Carolina student filed a class-action lawsuit against the school, seeking refunds for tuition and other fees after spring classes transitioned to online instruction.
Davia Bunch, the 2018 Miss South Carolina pageant winner, said in her suit that “although closing campus and transitioning to online classes may have been prudent,” students were impacted by the loss of “in-person instruction, access to campus facilities, student activities, and other benefits and services.”
The university so far has said it will refund students for only on-campus housing, meal plans and parking permits.