(The Center Square) — South Carolina had more than 4,000 more individuals employed in June than in May, according to data released Friday by South Carolina's Department of Employment and Workforce.
The increase was 4,228 over May while unemployment went down by 3,260 individuals to reach 3.2%. The national unemployment average is 3.6%.
"This puts the state within three-tenths of a percentage point of the pre-pandemic figure of 2.9% in February of 2020 and significantly lower than the 11.6% rate in April of 2020," said Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey.
In all there are now 2,326,257 employed in the state.
"While federal payroll figures may show the economy is slowing down nationally, South Carolina Local Area Unemployment Statistics show increases in employment in the household survey and Current Employment Statistics survey of businesses continue to show an increase in jobs," Ellzey said.. "The methodology to gather national numbers is very different than that used for states, but, overall, our state's economy remains robust as employers continue to look for workers."
In a survey of employers, the largest increases in jobs came in government (2,100); trade, transportation, and utilities (2000); professional and business services (1,000); manufacturing (600); leisure and hospitality (500); and financial activities (100).
"South Carolina's labor force continues to grow. It is up again to 2,401,251, approximately 1,300 over May 2022," Ellzey said. "The Labor Force Participation Task Force, formed in March of this year to explore the deficit of participants in the workforce compared to the surplus of jobs, has been busy. To date, the task force has met three times, completed an initial analysis, started mining additional data and has begun working with vendors to gather more information."