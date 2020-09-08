(The Center Square) – As South Carolina lawmakers prepare to pass a budget later this month, the Senate Finance Committee met Tuesday to discuss changes to state spending levels.
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, legislators are strategizing a responsible financial plan to guide the state through vast economic uncertainty.
“We got some tough times ahead of us, but I want to tell you this, I’m really proud of this state,” Finance Committee Chairperson Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, said. “We’ve got our financial house in order. I look at the other states, and I see what they’re doing. They’re in there slashing budgets, cutting agencies’ ability to meet the needs of their people, and in this state, we don’t have to do that.”
The committee discussed changes to current spending levels and contingencies for potential future economic hardships the response to the COVID-19 pandemic may pose. Feedback from the committee will be compiled into a new amendment, which the committee will consider later this week.
“We’re looking at a lot of uncertainty in our state,” Leatherman said. “I don’t want to see us propose spending every dollar that we think might be available to us.”
The South Carolina Legislature has passed three budget-related bills this year, but because of an extended COVID-19-necessitated recess, it has not passed a fiscal 2020-2021 budget.
After Gov. Henry McMaster requested funding for immediate needs of the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), the Legislature appropriated $45 million for DHEC on March 17. As of Aug. 31, $18.7 million of the $45 million remains, and DHEC will continue to use the funds for ongoing COVID-19 response.
Lawmakers passed a continuing resolution in May to extend fiscal 2019-2020 spending levels for the new fiscal year. The state has continued to operate under the resolution since the fiscal year began July 1.
The Legislature passed a bill in June to authorize spending of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds. While the continuing resolution passed in May appropriates state funding for agency budgets, many agencies have funded their operations from the $1.2 billion in federal CARES Act funding allocated to South Carolina instead of drawing from state funds appropriated by the continuing resolution.
About $668 million in CARES Act funds remain. Any CARES Act funds not used by the end of the year will expire.