(The Center Square) – Nearly 100 additional people in South Carolina have been hospitalized because of COVID-19, as a second candidate for the state’s First Congressional District announced she tested positive for the coronavirus.
In total, 824 residents across the state were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from the reported 731 on Monday. State health officials said an additional 890 new cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total since mid-March to 26,572, including 673 deaths.
Among those testing positive Tuesday was Nancy Mace, a Republican state representative who will face incumbent U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham in the First Congressional District election in November.
Cunningham, a first-term Democrat, tested positive for coronavirus in March.
Mace said in a statement that members of her campaign staff found out Monday they had been exposed to the virus and chose to get tested “out of an abundance of caution and concern for my children and my team.”
Mace, who challenged U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham for the Republican nomination for that seat in 2014, said she and her children will self-quarantine for the next two weeks and skip all campaign events until she tests negative.
Mace also said she felt “fatigued” and a bit achy over the weekend but otherwise was doing well.
Cunningham, who said he experienced no symptoms, expressed support for Mace.
“This virus is rough, but my family and team are here if you need anything at all,” he tweeted.
Mace defeated three other Republicans in the June 9 primary. The First Congressional District stretches along the southern half of South Carolina’s coastal shore, which includes popular tourist attractions that have experienced a surge in coronavirus cases over the past month.
Aside from the increase in hospitalizations Tuesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also said 17.3 percent of tests conducted that day came back positive, the highest of any single day yet.
Gov. Henry McMaster, who has faced criticism over reopening the state’s economy too quickly in May, announced a new program Tuesday to help people identify restaurants that are following coronavirus guidelines.
The Palmetto Priority will issue a window decal to restaurants that take an online safety course and undergo a food inspection.
“If you go into a restaurant and it doesn’t have this decal, that doesn’t have this seal, go somewhere else,” McMaster said in announcing the program. “That’s what I would do. That’s what I’m going to do. That’s what I encourage everyone to do.”