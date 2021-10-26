(The Center Square) – Natural gas prices are projected to continue increasing into at least April, meaning electrical utilities again may be scrambling to secure more competitively priced coal to offset those anticipated hikes.
Santee Cooper, which provides electricity for more than 2 million South Carolinians across all 46 of the state’s counties, is better prepared for that scenario this year than last, company officials said.
Lessons learned from early 2021 and preemptory moves that proved prudent will benefit the state utility and its ratepayers in coming months, but there is no “rosy future” in the months ahead, Santee Cooper Chief Financial & Administrative Officer Ken Lott warned Monday.
“Fuel is going to continue to be a challenge. But today, we have been able to manage them pretty well,” Lott told Santee Cooper’s 14-member board.
The utility projected early this year it would meet energy demand with 58% of its electricity generation coming from coal-fired units, Santee Cooper Director of Supply & Marketing Marty Watson said.
That projection, however, did not anticipate a dramatic spike in energy use early this year, he said, nor could it have foreseen logistics and supply chain problems that emerged when natural gas prices more than doubled, boosting demand for coal across the southeast.
Watson said Santee Cooper earmarked $60 million to increase coal-fired electricity generation by 6% to 64% to meet demand and offset the natural gas price hikes, which went from $2.50 British thermal unit (BTU) to $5.40 BTU within weeks in late 2020 and early 2021, but the utility’s primary supplier was in a mine shutdown and rail transport was unreliable.
Instead of increasing more competitively priced coal-fired electricity generation from 58% to 64%, he said, Santee Cooper could secure enough timely delivered coal to generate only 39% of its electricity during the surge.
If Santee Cooper could have secured $60 million in coal to increase energy generation to meet the early year surge, the utility would have netted $110 million in revenues, Watson said.
Instead, the utility’s fuel costs exceeded projections by $130 million, he said.
“This was a perfect storm situation,” Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall told the board.
That $130 million increase in fuel costs will not result in rate hikes because, to some extent, the utility managed to mitigate the damage, Lott said, by cutting $60 million in capital project expenditures, $18 million in operations and maintenance expenses and generating at least $35 million in income by investing in natural gas.
Lott said production at two shutdown coal mines has resumed, and the utility has been coordinating with rail operators to iron out the logistics issues that disrupted supplies earlier this year.
Lott could receive a $110,000 raise to a $530,000 annual salary under a plan authorized Monday by the board. He is among five Santee Cooper senior executives who may receive large pay bumps if they meet performance standard reviews by Bonsall. The combined pay increases total $302,000 if all five receive max raises.
Bonsall has trimmed senior management at the utility, merging a host of positions into five executives with professionals such as Lott performing as chief financial and administrative officer.
“I did converge a lot of the functions as a result of that reorganization down onto these five people,” Bonsall said. “So I put more responsibilities on each of these positions and their pay at this point does not match that.”
Board member David Singleton agreed.
“From a fundamental standpoint, equity and fairness indicates we’ve got to treat our employees fair,” he said. “But well beyond that, we’ve got a fiduciary duty to set compensation levels so we can retain and attract top quality folks.”