(The Center Square) – In a race that set fundraising records, South Carolina incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham defeated Democrat Jaime Harrison on Tuesday night to win re-election.
The Associated Press called the race for Graham at 9:57 p.m. EST. With 1,050 of 2,263 precincts reporting, Graham had 55% of the vote to Harrison’s 43%. The Constitution Party's Bill Bledsoe, who dropped out of the race Oct. 1 and threw his support behind Graham, had 1% of the vote.
In the closing weeks of the campaign, the focus was on fundraising and Graham’s role as chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee in ushering along Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination and confirmation as a U.S. Supreme Court justice.
Harrison’s third-quarter fundraising haul of $57 million was a record for a U.S. Senate candidate in a quarterly report. Graham raised $28 million during the quarter, which his campaign said was a quarterly record for any Republican U.S. Senate candidate.
“Democrat Jaime Harrison raised $120 million from out-of-state liberals, and I’d like to thank all of them for their investment into our economy,” South Carolina Republican Party Chairperson Drew McKissick said in a statement after Graham was declared the winner. “... South Carolina is a Republican state, and he found out the hard way. We’re proud to reelect Senator Lindsey Graham, and I look forward to him continuing to represent us in the Senate.”
Graham was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2003 and is chairperson of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Before winning the Senate seat, Graham represented South Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House and served in the South Carolina House.
Harrison, the former chairperson of the South Carolina Democratic Party, is an associate chairperson for the Democratic National Party. He's a former principal with government relations and public affairs firm Podesta Group.