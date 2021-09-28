(The Center Square) – While many states were able to make up ground financially with help from federal COVID-19 pandemic funding, South Carolina headed in the opposite direction, according to Truth in Accounting’s annual Financial State of the States report.
Using numbers that included data from the fiscal year that ended at the end of June 2020, South Carolina’s debt obligations grew from $20.8 billion to $27.8 billion in a one-year span.
That means South Carolinians went from owing $13,400 per taxpayer to owing $18,700 per taxpayer in debt liability, earning a grade of D in the report, which was released Tuesday.
“That’s not a good thing,” Truth in Accounting CEO and founder Sheila Weinberg said. “That increased a lot. The state’s pension liability, the overall plan’s liability, increased by $2.7 billion.”
Weinberg said the investments in state pension funds lost $422 million, showing the volatility to the public of unfunded pension obligations, which taxpayers owe regardless of what happens in the financial markets.
South Carolina ranked 39th out of the 50 states in debt liabilities. The report showed South Carolina has 51 cents saved for every dollar of promised pension benefits and only 9 cents saved for every dollar of promised health care benefits.
“South Carolina did not have enough money set aside to weather the pandemic, and the state has been in poor fiscal shape for years,” the report stated. “… The state has not been properly funding its pension and retiree health care promises for years, which has led to its financial condition continuing to deteriorate.”
The financial breakdown of South Carolina’s finances showed that the state had $47.9 billion in bills with $20.1 billion available to pay them.
“South Carolina’s overall financial condition worsened by 33 percent during the pandemic mostly because retirement plan liabilities increased faster than investment income,” the report said.
At the end of the fiscal year 2020, 39 states did not have enough money to pay all of their bills. The total debt of the 50 states amounted to $1.5 trillion.
The average taxpayer burden across the 50 states was $9,300 for fiscal year 2020, $2,000 worse than the previous year.
The top three indebted states were Connecticut (per-taxpayer burden of $62,500), New Jersey ($58,300) and Illinois ($57,000).
The most fiscally healthy states were Alaska (per-taxpayer surplus of $55,100), North Dakota ($39,200) and Wyoming ($19,500).