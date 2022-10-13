(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 45th as one of the least politically engaged states in the country, according to a new report.
WalletHub looked at 10 different factors in its analysis, from those registered to vote to those who actually voted in the 2018 and 2020 midterm and presidential elections.
South Carolina scored 31.55 points, ahead of only Nebraska, South Dakota, Alabama, West Virginia and Arkansas. Maryland, New Jersey, Virginia, Washington and Oregon ranked atop the list for engagement.
The study also showed that blue states ranked higher than red states with Democrat states — based on 2020 presidential election results — ranking 15.76 on average and red states ranking 35.24 on average.
South Carolina ranked tied for 17th for political engagement for those between the ages of 18 and 24 and ranked 37th for engagement for those ages 65 and older.
"Among developed nations, the U.S. is rank 30 of 35 when it comes to voter turnout," the report said. "That’s no surprise, considering many states don’t emphasize civic education in their schools. Large proportions of the public fail even simple knowledge tests such as knowing whether one’s state requires identification in order to vote."
The study also showed that there was a wide disparity in voting activity based upon income.
"In the 2020 election, only 47.1% of registered voters with family incomes of under $10,000 voted," it said. "In comparison, 84.8% of those with family incomes of $150,000 or more voted."