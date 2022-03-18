(The Center Square) – South Carolina ranked No. 2 in the country in WalletHub’s newest resignation report, ranking at the top for the highest resignation rate over the past month in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
South Carolina ranked behind only Alaska and just ahead of Georgia in the overall ranking, sharing a report-high 3.8% resignation rate over the past month with Delaware and having a 3.28% resignation rate over the past year.
"South Carolina is the state with the second-highest job resignation rate,” WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez said. “The main reason for this is the fact that the state had the highest resignation rate in the country in January, 3.8%. The resignation rate over the past 12 months was also among the top 10 nationwide, at 3.28%. The report does not dive into the specific reasons behind these high resignation rates for any of the states.”
New York, Minnesota and Connecticut had the lowest resignation rates.
South Carolina’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, was at 3.5% in January, with Saluda County and Lexington County having the lowest rates at 3.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Allendale County and Marlboro County had the highest unemployment rates at 7.7% and 8.6%, respectively.
“Generally speaking, this ‘Great Resignation’ is the result of a combination of factors. For one, when the pandemic hit, many of those who were close to retirement retired early and left a lot of positions open,” Gonzalez said. “Then, during the pandemic and lockdown period, people started working from home and re-evaluated their priorities. Those who are dissatisfied with their jobs now have plenty of options to choose from, due to the imbalance between supply and demand in the labor market. This gives them leverage and causes them to resign."
South Carolina ranked fourth in the country earlier this year in U-Haul’s annual growth index.
South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce Executive Director Dan Ellzey recently noted nearly 2.3 million South Carolinians were working in January, an increase of 5,854 from December and an increase of 51,748 since January 2021.
“We also saw an increase in the state’s average hourly earnings to $28.06 in January 2022 which, compared to its prior rates of $27.05 in January 2021 and $25.47 in January 2020, shows a positive upward trend that is highly encouraging for individuals in the workforce,” Ellzey said.