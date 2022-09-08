(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 24th in campaign finance integrity in a new report by the government watchdog group Coalition for Integrity.
The rankings were based upon questions related to campaign finance laws in statewide elections.
South Carolina scored a 67.08 out of 100 while Washington (83.99), California (80.95), Maine (80.48) and Connecticut (79.52) led the way. The lowest scores were Indiana (38.33), South Dakota (45.06), Utah (45.48) and Alabama (49.64).
"How these races are financed and how much transparency is required are key to curbing the influence of money in our political system and enhancing trust that politicians are not representing only wealthy special interests," the group said while releasing the findings. "A state’s score does not necessarily mean its politicians are more or less corrupt than another, but it does reflect the willingness of the state’s politicians to favor special interests and lessen the appearance that politicians are beholden to donors who write the biggest checks."
The report pointed out that South Carolina and Indiana do not require independent spenders to report any information about their contributors.
South Carolina was also one of eight states (Alaska, Florida, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Washington) that define conduct that establishes coordination between campaigns and independent expenditure committees but do not establish any safe harbor rules.
Safe harbor rules protect people from punishment if conditions are met.
South Carolina limits Political Action Committee donations to individuals to $3,500 and have the same limitation for corporate and union donors.
There are 14 states that limit those contributions to below $2,900 and 16 more cap contributions from a PAC to below $10,000.