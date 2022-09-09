(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 23rd for education freedom in a new report card from the Heritage Foundation.
The report card took into account how states support education choice, regulatory freedom, academic transparency and return on investment for spending.
South Carolina ranked 12th for regulatory freedom and 22nd in return on investment in spending.
Most of the state’s teachers went to university-based colleges of education with just 15% using alternative certification routes. South Carolina doesn’t have full teacher license reciprocity.
South Carolina is 29th in how much it spends per pupil at $14,457 in cost-of-living-adjusted terms. The state is 40th on its scores for combined fourth-grade and eighth-grade math and reading average National Assessment of Educational Progress.
Its unfunded teacher pension liability is 11.9% of the state’s gross domestic product.
Florida, Arizona and Idaho ranked atop the Heritage Foundation leaderboard while New Jersey, New York, and the District of Columbia were the bottom three.
"As record numbers of parents flip school boards and stand up to woke teachers’ unions, it is clear the parental rights and school choice movement is not slowing down," said Jessica Anderson, executive director of Heritage Action for America. "Heritage Action looks forward to continuing our state and federal lobbying efforts to promote education freedom across the country and give all our students and families the best opportunities possible."
South Carolina ranked 33rd on school choice, according to Heritage.
"South Carolina could improve its ranking by establishing K–12 education savings accounts, expanding eligibility for, and boosting participation in, its existing private-school-choice program, making it easier for more charter schools to open and operate, removing excessive regulations on homeschool families, and giving families more choices among traditional public schools," the report said.
This year, the state’s Legislature debated a pilot program for educational savings accounts that ultimately died when the Senate would not approve a conference committee plan.
A recent poll showed that the program would be popular, with 47% of registered voters supporting the idea, 26% opposed it and 27% uncertain.