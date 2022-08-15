(The Center Square) — A recent report on how states restrict free speech ranked South Carolina 40th for its protections.
The index from the Institute for Free Speech ranked states in 10 categories on everything from political committee laws and campaign expenditure definition to Super PAC recognition and false statement laws.
"In the vast majority of states, very few people understand the harmful speech impacts of these laws and rules," the report said. "To the extent they are known at all, citizens and lawmakers often view these laws as nothing more than campaign finance regulations – rules supposedly intended to keep politics free of corruption, not restrict the First Amendment. In each state, only a handful of experts and attorneys know the truth – that the primary effect, and often the primary purpose, of these laws is to restrict speech."
In explaining its rankings, the report listed South Carolina as one of eight states — including Alaska, California, Delaware, Idaho, Massachusetts, Texas and Washington — that "allow private enforcement of campaign laws — enforcement of the law directly by one’s political opponents."
South Carolina received its worst scores with a 0% ranking for coordination regulations, regulation of independent expenditures by non-political committees and its definition of campaign expenditures.
"South Carolina requires registration and reporting for PACs," the report states. "When states force nonprofit groups to register and be regulated as PACs, they receive the lowest score in this category. IFS is aware that the South Carolina law that would require donor disclosure by non-PACs making independent expenditures was declared unconstitutional in two federal cases.
"The law, however, has not been amended to reflect these court decisions."
It received high marks of 100% approval for its lack of regulation of the issue speech close to an election and 80% for its lack of restrictions on grassroots advocacy and lobbying.
"Donor disclosure in South Carolina exists for lobbying organizations that require payments to maintain membership in that organization," the report said. "Because of the broad IFS.ORG 185 Methodology nature of this definition, the Index scores South Carolina as requiring donor disclosure."