(The Center Square) — South Carolina was ranked as having the 30th best economy in the country in a new analysis from WalletHub.
The rankings included the 50 states and District of Columbia. The rankings included 28 metrics of economic performance and strength that were then broken down into three main groupings: Economic activity, economic health and innovation potential.
South Carolina ranked 20th in economic activity, 27th in economic health and 39th in innovation potential.
South Carolina showed a 6.8% increase in economic growth third and fourth quarters of 2021. Overall, it had a 5.9% growth rate for the entirety of 2021.
Innovation potential in the rankings included data on high-tech jobs, STEM employment, inventor patents, specific investments and entrepreneurial activity.
"Highly skilled workers value the same things we all do — communities that offer a high quality of living at a reasonable cost," said Gregory Burge, Chair and Professor of Economics at the University of Oklahoma. "They want their communities to have great schools, thriving employment opportunities, public safety, plus accessibility to get into the central city for a concert or out to a lake for a day on the water. States that want to retain their top talent — and attract others to migrate in — should work to improve their public education and health programming - and should provide business leaders opportunities to thrive.
"Providing high-quality infrastructure to serve both the private and public sector is also critical."
Washington, Utah, California and New Hampshire topped the WalletHub rankings while West Virginia, Alaska, Louisiana, Hawaii and Oklahoma ranked lowest.