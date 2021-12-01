(The Center Square) – The cost-effectiveness and condition of South Carolina’s highways dropped to 23rd in the nation in the Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report.
South Carolina ranked sixth in last year's report. The largest factors that led to the state's drop was South Carolina’s highway fatality rate, which ranked last among the 50 states, its rural fatality rate (48th) and urban fatality rate (42nd).
The highway report takes the condition and cost-effectiveness of state-controlled highways in 13 categories to create the state rankings.
South Carolina was one of five states that spent less than $30,000 per lane-mile of highway.
“Since states have different highway budgets, system sizes, and traffic and geographic circumstances, their comparative performance depends on both system performance and the resources available,” the report said. “To determine relative performance across the country, state highway system budgets (per mile of responsibility) are compared with system performance, state-by-state. In this report, states with high overall ratings typically have better-than-average highway system conditions (good for road users) along with relatively efficient spending in per-mile categories (good for taxpayers).”
The Reason Foundation provides nonpartisan public policy research and says it promotes libertarian ideas.
South Carolina ranked 45th in rural interstate pavement condition and 28th in urban interstate pavement condition.
Like many other states, South Carolina is planning for an influx of federal infrastructure funding over the next three years with portions of that set aside for highway and road work.
In October, South Carolina committed $300 million in state funds toward a $1.6B Interstate-73 expansion push.
According to a White House press release on the Infrastructure and Jobs Act, “there are 1,702 bridges and over 7,292 miles of highway in poor condition” in South Carolina. South Carolina ranked 31st in Reason’s report for structurally deficient bridges.
“South Carolina would expect to receive $4.6 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $274 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years,” the White House release said.
South Carolina ranked best in the spending categories in the Reason report: third in highway spending per mile, ninth in capital and bridge spending per mile and third in maintenance spending per mile.
North Dakota, Virginia, Missouri, Kentucky and North Carolina had the most cost-effective highway systems, according to the Reason report. New Jersey, Rhode Island, Alaska, Hawaii and New York ranked at the bottom.