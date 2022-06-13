(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranks 25th in the country in unfunded pension liabilities per capita in the U.S., according to the new rankings from the American Legislative Executive Council.
The liability grew from $16,594.69 per capita in 2011 to $22,401.51 per capita in the new 2022 rankings.
The state ranked 48th in year-over-year change in its funding ratio, going down 18.11%. The ratios for New Jersey and Vermont both worsened by 27%.
Connecticut, Illinois and Alaska had the highest unfunded liabilities per capita with Alaska holding the 50th ranking with $42,829.
South Carolina ranked 27th in its overall liability with $114.66 billion in unfunded pension liability. Vermont was the lowest at $14.4 billion while California has promised $1.5 trillion in unfunded liabilities.
The study uses a risk-free discount rate (the rate of return on a pension plan’s investments), expressed as a percentage to determine the value of liabilities that these funds must pay in the coming decades.
This discount rate used by ALEC to determine pension liability is based on the yields of U.S. Treasury Bonds (down to 1.13% from 2.34% due to historically low interest rates) and a fixed discount rate of 4.5% that is considerably lower than the discount rate expectations of most pension funds. South Carolina's fund has an expected discount rate of 7%.
South Carolina allows a defined pension plan but it isn’t a default option.
"Several states allow some employees to select a defined contribution plan as their primary plan including Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania and South Carolina," the report said. "While Colorado, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania did earn a point for their hybrid systems, Florida, Montana, North Dakota and South Carolina did not earn points because employees must choose to opt into the hybrid system and are still automatically enrolled in the traditional defined benefit plan."
South Carolina ranked 34th in unfunded liabilities as a percentage of gross state product at 46.55% while Tennessee was atop the list at 15.47% and Mississippi was worst at 80.85%.
"This year we found that there are $8.2 trillion unfunded liabilities in state pension plans," ALEC Vice President of Policy Lee Schalk explained.
The report is the sixth edition of ALEC’s annual report, which looks at government pension plans and their assets and liabilities. The report says that the liabilities account for "$25,000 for every man, woman and child in the United States."
"If the CEOs and CFOs in the private sector signed off on financial statements with the accounting used by state and local governments, they’d be in prison," said Jonathan Williams, ALEC's Executive Vice President of Policy. "That is the kind of Enron-style accounting, unfortunately, that has gone on for far too long in state and local governments. And so our report cuts through some of the bad accounting and really gives an apples to apples comparison on how states are funding, or in many cases unfortunately not funding, the pension obligations."