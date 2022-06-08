(The Center Square) — South Carolina saw the sixth highest increase in housing prices over the past year, according to a new report from CoreLogic.
Meanwhile, Charleston had the 22nd highest rent increase over the past year at 17.8%, according to analysis from Florida Atlantic University’s College of Business.
Both are signs of a housing market that increased quickly in South Carolina and in many areas of the country as more than 70% of U.S. homes are selling for higher than the listed price, according to a new CoreLogic report. That report showed that home prices nationwide increased by 20.9% year-over-year in the 123rd consecutive month of increases.
"Many think this will unfold like the last downturn of 2006 to 2012, with home prices falling universally across the country," wrote Paul Owens of FAU’s College of Business. "But this seems unlikely, given that recent shifts in population and the nationwide shortage of units to rent and own are also contributing factors, unlike during the previous downturn.
"However, a reckoning is due. Home prices and rents can’t separate as significantly as they have from their long-term fundamental trends without major issues arising in the marketplace. Few markets, if any, will escape unscathed."
South Carolina increased 24.5% year over year while Florida (32.4%), Arizona (28.1%) and Tennessee (27.2%) led the way in those increases.
Columbia was 47th (30.92%) and Charleston was 53rd (28.56%) in FAU’s rankings of cities with overpriced housing markets. The average home in Columbia costs $226,844 while it costs $401,933 in Charleston.
"Communities that lose population while finding a better balance of supply and demand almost certainly will experience deep losses in home values and sluggish rental rates from which it will take several years to recover," Owens wrote. "But the silver lining is that homes and rentals in those areas will be much more affordable. Those metros are likely to include Detroit; Memphis, Tennessee; and Youngstown, Ohio."