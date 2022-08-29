(The Center Square) — South Carolina is ranked as having the fifth-most secure elections in the country, according to a new election integrity scorecard from The Heritage Foundation.
The policy group ranks states based upon factors such as voter ID, accuracy of voter rolls, absentee ballot management, election observer access, vote harvesting restrictions and verification of citizenship.
South Carolina scored 18 of a possible 20 points for voter ID along with receiving 22 of 30 points for voter registration list accuracy. The Heritage Foundation showed that 190 new election security bills have been passed this year nationwide.
The rankings were initially posted by The Heritage Foundation in December, but the group says it regularly updates those rankings based upon new laws. South Carolina bumped up five points this year.
South Carolina’s bump came after passing a law preventing private funding to help run elections.
Before that law, the state and its counties received more than $6 million from the Center for Tech and Civic Life, affiliated with Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to the Public Interest Legal Foundation.
"Even the best laws are not worth much if responsible officials do not enforce them rigorously. It is up to the citizens of each state to make sure that their elected and appointed public officials do just that," the report said.
South Carolina earned 79 points from the rankings, putting it just behind Tennessee (84), Georgia (83), Alabama (82) and Missouri (80).
The lowest ranked states were Hawaii (26), Nevada (28), California (30), Oregon (38) and Vermont (39).