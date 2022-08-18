(The Center Square) — South Carolina businesses have to pay less than most states in the country to find an employee, according to a new report from Tipalti.
Those workers are then facing burnout more than most of their counterparts in other states, according to a report from Lensa.
The cost of employment report looked at eight different categories of employments costs, from salary and benefits to taxes, social security and unemployment.
South Carolina ranked 43th in cost of employment, paying an average of $13,605 in taxes and benefits to keep an employee.
The data shows a $47,490 average salary with an average $2,944 in Social Security payments, $689 paid annually to Medicare and $2,849 in federal unemployment payments. Those federal payments ranked South Carolina 46th in federal costs.
South Carolina employers then pay an $77 per employee in state unemployment and $5,621 on average for health insurance (23rd) with an average $1,425 (46th) in employee retirement payments.
Alaska, New York, New Jersey, Washington and California led the way in the list of most expensive spots to employ a worker while Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, West Virginia and South Dakota were the only states less expensive than South Carolina.
A new ranking from WalletHub showed that South Carolina also was 11th in a list of the state where employers are struggling to hire. The report used job openings rate from the last month and last year to determine the rankings, with Alaska, Georgia, Kentucky and Vermont atop the list and Washington, New York, the District of Columbia and Connecticut at the bottom of the list.
In terms of burnout, Lensa gave each state a burnout score based upon hours worked, annual salary, travel time to work and searches for “burnout” on Google. South Carolina ranked fifth behind first-place Texas and both Louisiana and Florida, which were tied for second, along with Tennessee.
South Carolina workers averaged 39 hours and 12 minutes of work per week, around 6,400 searches for “burnout,” a mean commute of 25 minutes and annual salaries of $60,000 per year, according to Payscale.