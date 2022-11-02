(The Center Square) – South Carolina lawmakers discussed ending or limiting the state’s certificate of need laws, to no avail, earlier this year.
Another report from Americans for Prosperity, however, continues to show the impact of the laws, which limit new medical facilities and services from opening in a state.
Certificate of need laws were mandated by the federal government in 1974 and regulate how many medical facilities are available in an area and what services they provide in an effort to keep costs to consumers lower. Even though Congress later eliminated the CON requirement in 1987, many states retained them.
South Carolina recently ranked 49th in the country in terms of best places to have a baby in a WalletHub analysis due to a lack of access to care. Only Alabama and Mississippi ranked lower among the 50 states and District of Columbia. South Carolina ranked 49th in baby-friendliness, 47th in health care and family-friendliness and 46th in costs.
This year's state budget bill, at one point, had several certificate of need loopholes that were ultimately removed.
The report showed that the State Health Plan from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, which determines significant portions of need related to CON laws, has undercounted the need for neonatal child care in the state and has therefore blocked projects based upon that counting.
The state currently has 147 total intensive care bassinets with 190 infants admitted to neonatal intensive care units every two weeks with an average two-week stay.
"South Carolina’s State Health Plan is the regulatory document that uses arbitrary formulas to determine the 'need' for health care in the state," the AFP report stated. "Health care providers cannot apply to offer a service if the plan doesn’t establish a need for that service.
"The plan’s analysis of the need for neonatal intensive care bassinets is just one example of how the certificate of need regime creates dangerous, artificial shortages of vital health care services."
The state’s neonatal mortality rate is 4.5 deaths per 1,000 live births while DHEC calculated the need for intensive care at 3.25 bassinets per live birth while the infant mortality rate among non-white mothers is 7.5 deaths per 1,000 live births and 94.5 infants per 1,000 live births are admitted to neonatal intensive care units.
"DHEC bizarrely includes intermediate care bassinets, which are not regulated under CON, to calculate neonatal care utilization rates for the respective perinatal care regions," the report stated. "Doing so obscures the actual intensive care utilization rates, making the need appear less dire. For instance, by including unregulated intermediate care bassinets, DHEC reports the utilization of neonatal special care units in Region I as 65%, even though actual intensive bassinets utilization is 120%."
Summerville Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina each have applications to add six intensive care bassinets that are in the appeals process, according to the report.