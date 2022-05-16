(The Center Square) — South Carolina ranked 36th in the country in property tax obligations, according to a new analysis from the Tax Foundation.
South Carolina was 35th the past two years in the analysis, which is part of The Tax Foundation’s Business Climate Index. South Carolina ranked 31st overall in business climate, with its best ranking of fifth coming in corporate tax rate. Property tax makes up 14.4% of the ranking.
"Property taxes matter to businesses for several reasons," the analysis said. "First, businesses own a significant amount of real property, and tax rates on commercial property are often higher than the rates on comparable residential property. Many states and localities also levy taxes not only on the land and buildings a business owns but also on tangible property, such as machinery, equipment, and office furniture, as well as intangible property like patents and trademarks."
Neighboring Georgia ranks 25th in property taxes while North Carolina is ranked 13th while Florida is 12th.
Indiana ranked first while Mississippi is 38th, Tennessee is 33rd, Virginia is 26th and Alabama is ranked 19th.
"States are in a better position to attract business investment when they maintain competitive real property tax rates and avoid harmful taxes on tangible personal property, intangible property, wealth, and asset transfers," the report said.
In the Business Climate Index, South Carolina ranked 33rd in individual income tax rate, 31st in sales tax and 27th in unemployment insurance tax.
South Carolina's Legislature is currently debating an income tax rate cut and will likely determine how much will be cut during conference committee before the end of June.
The House plan would cut the state’s top tax rate from 7% to 6.5% for the 2022 tax year and then lower that top rate by 0.1 percentage points each year, starting in 2023, until it reaches 6%. It also would combine the tax brackets that previously were at 6%, 5%, 4% and 3% into one 3% bracket.
The Senate plan would cut the state’s top two tax tiers (7% and 6%) to 5.7% for tax year 2022 and include a $1 billion rebate on 2021 state taxes, with rebates between $100 and $700 per state tax return.