(The Center Square) — Charleston was rated as the best retirement city, according to a new WalletHub report.
The report compared data on affordability, activities, quality of life and health care in 182 cities in the United States.
Charleston ranked above Orlando, Cincinnati, Miami and Fort Lauderdale in the rankings. Columbia ranked 29th.
Charleston didn’t rank in the top 10 in any of the individual categories, but it was 15th in activities, 21st in affordability, 48th in health care and 75th in quality of life.
"Make sure you visit more than one area that you’ve targeted for retirement, for an extended period of time if possible," said Clemson professor Mary Ann Taylor, who works in the Department of Psychology and Institute for Engaged Aging. "This will give you a more realistic picture of the cost of living in the area than a quick trip. An extended stay also allows you to gauge other non-financial factors related to retirement satisfaction. Chat with other seniors during your visit to learn more about their cost of living and any unanticipated expenses."
Taylor said it’s always important to consider cost of living and affordable health care in retirement decisions, along with whether social security is taxed in the state.
Taylor also said it’s good to be careful on following life expectancy estimates.
South Carolina ranks 42nd there, with a life expectancy of 74.8, including 71.7 for men and 78.0 for women.
"Even the most sophisticated life expectancy models that require more personal information are also based on group data, and there is substantial variability around that estimate," Taylor said. "In other words, it’s very difficult to guess how long you’ll live. Most financial planners would suggest that you use a conservative estimate, so you do not outlive your finances. Because of this, some financial planners may use estimates of 90 or 95 as a reasonable estimate."
Columbia ranked 11th for affordability, 79th for activities, 110th for quality of life and 104th for health care.