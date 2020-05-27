(The Center Square) – About 40 people were exposed to the coronavirus during services at a church in central South Carolina.
First Baptist Church in North, located south of Columbia, said in a now-deleted Facebook post that a person who attended Sunday since has been diagnosed with COVID-19. It was the third Sunday for services there after reopening.
South Carolina has reported 10,416 cases of COVID-19, including 446 deaths.
Those who attended the service at First Baptist Church are encouraged to self-quarantine and get tested for the virus if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. The pastor said in-person services would be cancelled through at least the end of June.
He also said the church had taken precautions, such as providing masks, gloves and hand sanitizer and propping the doors open to make sure no one touched the handles. The person was not experiencing symptoms Sunday but had been tested and had yet to receive the results.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said 150 permanent testing sites now are located throughout the state. Residents can visit the DHEC website to find locations, phone numbers and hours of operation.
A federal judge has ruled South Carolina cannot require people who vote by mail in the June 9 primary to get a witness to sign their absentee ballot.
“During this pandemic, absentee voting is the safest tool through which voters can use to effectuate their fundamental right to vote,” U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs write in her ruling.
South Carolina legislators approved a bill earlier this month allowing anyone to request an absentee ballot for the primary without having to give a reason. Local elections officials had said most of their poll workers, many of whom are elderly, would not volunteer for the primary because of concerns over coronavirus.
As of last week, more than 100,000 absentee ballots had been requested. In previous primaries, about 60,000 have been requested.
Nearly 6,800 employees of Seattle-based Boeing are being laid off, including at two plants in South Carolina. The company plans to reduce its overall workforce by 10 percent, or about 16,000 employees. About 5,500 employees previously took voluntary layoffs.
Before the coronavirus outbreak, some 7,000 people worked at the two South Carolina plants.