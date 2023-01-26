(The Center Square) — A new South Carolina Policy Council poll reveals that South Carolinians continue to suffer from inflation and that most Palmetto State voters believe the country is on the wrong track.
The group’s January voter survey of 637 likely South Carolina voters, conducted by Spry Strategies from Jan. 17-19, found that more than three in four likely voters (79%) said additional tax reductions are critical for creating new jobs and attracting business.
Additionally, the survey revealed that 60% of voters approve of the state’s school choice program, while less than one-third (30%) disapproved.
In his state of the state address on Wednesday, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that following the Board of Economic Advisors’ updated revenue forecast in February, he might ask lawmakers to "speed up the income tax cut schedule," depending on their assessment.
"Until recently, South Carolina had the highest personal income tax rate in the southeast and the 12th highest in the nation. No more," McMaster said, according to his prepared remarks.
"Last year, we worked together to pass the largest income tax cut in state history," McMaster said. "This made South Carolina even more competitive with other states for new jobs and capital investment. A tax cut has the impact of a pay raise, letting people keep and spend more of their hard-earned money, which itself is a catalyst for even more economic growth and prosperity."
The poll also revealed that more than half (52%) of likely voters said abortion should be legal only under certain circumstances, while 14% said it should be banned in all circumstances. Roughly one-third (34%) said abortion should be permitted under any circumstance.
Earlier this month, in a 3-2 decision, the South Carolina Supreme Court struck down the state’s abortion law. In his state of the state, McMaster said he plans to file a petition for a rehearing.