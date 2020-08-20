(The Center Square) – Two economic investments announced this week will bring nearly 100 jobs to South Carolina.
JIDA Industrial Solutions and its subsidiary, Global Trade Logistics, unveiled plans to establish operations in Greenville County, investing more than $4.5 million and creating 78 new jobs over the next five years.
“South Carolina has proven itself to be a manufacturing powerhouse, and we congratulate JIDA Industrial Solutions Inc. and Global Trade Logistics on their new operations in the Palmetto State,” South Carolina Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in a statement. “With [this] announcement, these companies join a roster of globally respected firms that have chosen to do business in the Upstate, and I look forward to watching them succeed here for years to come.”
JIDA is a global material handling enterprise in automotive logistics. Its subsidiary, Global Trade Logistics, facilitates supply chain distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, warehousing and truck parking.
Loctek announced plans to establish operations in Clarendon County, investing $5 million to create a projected 10 new jobs. Loctek designs and manufacturers height-adjustable desks, sit-stand desk risers and other office products. The new location in Manning will serve as a warehousing, shipping and receiving location, and is expected to be completed by March 2021.
“Loctek is excited to be a part of the diverse business network rapidly growing within South Carolina. With the help of Clarendon County, the state and a highly skilled local workforce, we believe that this will be a formula for success both for Loctek and the Clarendon County community,” Locktek CEO Lane Shaw said.