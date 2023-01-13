(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County.
Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits for the project, and a state official said, "the amount collected" once eligible would not be disclosed "due to taxpayer confidentiality."
The Bishopville facility will include a 117,000-square-foot industrial building for manufacturing and distribution operations. The company expects to add another 50,000 to 100,000 square feet in two to three years.
Operations are expected to be running by August 2023.
Prosecutors charge three South Carolina postal employees in PPP scheme
Federal authorities have charged three U.S. Postal Service employees for obtaining more than $1 million in fraudulently obtained Paycheck Protection Program loans
Prosecutors say a postal employee from Johnsonville, South Carolina, and another from Hemingway, South Carolina, were part of a nationwide scheme led by a postal employee from New York and Florida.
Authorities allege the scheme involved up to 400 fraudulent PPP loan applications, mostly for South Carolina applicants and resulted in more than $1 million in fraudulently obtained PPP loans. According to federal officials, the evidence presented at a bond hearing indicates that number could be as high as $8 million.
Mace: Bill would require Buttigieg to fly commercial
U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-South Carolina, filed legislation requiring the transportation secretary to take commercial flights.
The "Commercial Cabins for Cabinet Members" would require Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to travel on commercial air flights until Congress authorizes the Federal Aviation Administration for fiscal 2024. News reports suggest Buttigieg has flown on private aircraft roughly 20 times.
"Until we see the Southwest Airlines debacle investigated; until the FAA software glitches are fixed; and until we complete the FAA reauthorization later this year, the Secretary of Transportation should be required to fly commercial just like everyone else," Mace said in a statement.