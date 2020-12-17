(The Center Square) – Ahead of discussions on the fate of state-owned utility Santee Cooper, a nine-member legislative oversight committee met to hear from Santee Cooper representatives.
Santee Cooper Acting Chairman Dan Ray, Chief Public Affairs Officer Pamela Williams and Legal Services Director Shawan Gillian faced questions from the committee on recent moves to refinance some of the utility’s debt.
“Had this been a rate refinance for exactly the same amount of money, no one would have said a word because everyone would have said it's great to pay less interest,” state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, R-Richland, said during Wednesday's hearing. “It's the additional $100 million that's made everybody very uncomfortable, and it makes me ever more uncomfortable to know that you had $85 million in cash sitting there.”
Senate Finance Committee Chairperson Hugh Leatherman and Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey have called for new leadership at Santee Cooper – a view Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, shared again at the meeting.
“One of the biggest, biggest concerns that I have, and I know many others have, is that the leadership culture just isn't going to change at Santee Cooper,” Stavrinakis said. “It gives me great concern that nothing has changed.”
Santee Cooper CEO Mark Bonsall notably was absent for the hearing. Ray said Bonsall was visiting family in Arizona. Bonsall’s taxpayer-funded salary is $1.1 million a year.
Lawmakers will consider whether to sell, reform or allow another business to manage Santee Cooper when they return to session Jan. 12.
“I look forward to a vigorous floor debate, and I’m looking forward to holding an agency accountable for the people of South Carolina,” Finlay said.